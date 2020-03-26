Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 1 hr ago
Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbud Headphones
$99 $230
free shipping

That's $31 under our January mention, the best we've seen in any condition, and $71 less than buying a new pair today. Buy Now at eBay

  • Sold by secondipity via eBay.
  • A 90-day Secondipity warranty applies.
Features
  • Up to 24-hour battery life
  • 24-bit Audio signal
  • Voice-assistant compatible
  • Model: WF-1000XM3
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
