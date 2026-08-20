Today only, get the SkyRover X1 Drone Combo, now $438, down from $898 at B&H. That's well below Amazon's current price of $499 and its 90-day average of $578. The combo bundle adds two extra batteries, a charging hub, extra propellers, and a carry bag, and the drone weighs under 8.8 oz. so it doesn't require US registration. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 48MP still photos and up to 4K60 HDR video
- 4K100 slow-motion video capture
- 3-axis gimbal with true vertical shooting mode
- 360° obstacle avoidance with automated return-to-home
- Up to 32 minutes of flight time, weighs under 8.8 oz.
- Combo includes 3 batteries, charging hub, 5 pairs of propellers, and carry bag
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Published 53 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
eBay's DJI brand outlet covers drones, cameras, microphones, and accessories in new, open-box, and certified refurbished condition. The DJI Mini 3 Fly More Combo with an RC remote is $639, down from $1,299, while smaller items like the DJI Mic Mini transmitter start at $30. Refurbished options, such as the DJI Neo for $169, offer a lower-cost way into the same drone lineup. Shop Now at eBay
The Chasing Dory underwater drone is $439, down from its regular $499 price. (You'd pay $559 elsewhere.) It can dive up to 49' deep and streams live video to a smartphone through a floating WiFi buoy connected by a 49-foot tether. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dives up to 49' deep
- 1080p HD camera with F1.6 aperture and two 250-lumen headlights
- Measures 9.7" x 7.4" x 3.6" and weighs under 2.5 lb.
- 4800 mAh battery provides about 1 hour of use
- Connects via a 49-foot tether to a floating WiFi buoy
- Controlled through the CHASING GO2 smartphone app
Packing up small enough for a backpack pocket, this one suits beginners who want to practice flying without risking an expensive setup, and the two batteries mean more air time before you're stuck waiting on a charger. Apply coupon code "DRONEFORVIP" for a total savings of $40. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1080p HD camera with real-time FPV streaming
- 24 minutes total flight time with modular batteries
- One-key takeoff, landing, and altitude hold for beginners
- 360 degree 3D flips and smart app control
- Four protective propeller guards for safe indoor flight
Handheld and self-flying, this drone tracks and films you automatically, so it's worth a look for anyone who wants action shots without operating remote controls. Apply coupon code "Z75A5IP4" for a savings of $90. Buy Now at Amazon
- Hands-free follow-me filming up to 15mph tracking speed
- No FAA registration needed; 125g lightweight, FCC certified
- 2.7K@30fps video, 1080p HDR, triple stabilization
- 32GB internal storage for private filming without SD cards
- Fully enclosed safety guards for safer close-range flying
- Model: X1 edition
This Pelican AEGIS Series Travel Backpack is $99.95, down from $199.95. That price also beats Amazon's current $205 listing for the same pack. It includes EVA compression molded protection in the front lid along with a dedicated laptop compartment and a side pocket for a water bottle. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 18-liter travel backpack
- EVA compression molded front lid for impact protection
- Dedicated laptop compartment
- Side pocket sized for a water bottle
- Padded shoulder straps w/ breathable back channel
- Limited 5-year manufacturer warranty
At B&H, this Anker 140W 4-Port USB Wall Charger is $24 off, priced at $56. That's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. It includes a built-in display that shows real-time power output and temperature. It also supports charging two laptops at once, with two of its USB-C ports each capable of delivering up to 70W simultaneously. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Delivers up to 140W total power output
- Includes 3 USB-C ports and 1 USB-A port
- Built-in color display shows power output and temperature
- ActiveShield 4.0 system monitors temperature in real time
- Uses GaN technology for a compact, travel-friendly size
- Ports face downward to reduce stress on the wall socket
Today only, shop the WD 5TB Elements Portable USB 3.0 External Hard Drive, now $180, at B&H, down from $300. That price also beats Amazon's current price of $219 for the same drive. It connects over USB 3.0 for fast transfer speeds and comes preformatted for Windows, with the option to easily reformat for Mac. Deal ends today. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- 5TB of storage capacity
- USB 3.0 interface w/ backward compatibility w/ USB 2.0
- Data transfer speeds up to 5 Gb/s over USB 3.0
- Includes a micro-USB to USB Type-A cable
- Preformatted NTFS for Windows, reformattable for Mac
- Backed by a 2-year limited warranty
B&H has discounted a wide range of 14" and 16" MacBook Pro configurations, with M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options and savings on nearly every listing. We've pictured the 14" MacBook Pro with M5 chip, 16GB of memory, and 1TB of storage, which is $1,699, down from $2,019. Shoppers can choose across storage sizes up to 4TB and memory configurations up to 64GB, with Space Black and Silver finishes and Nano-Texture Glass options on select models. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Apple M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max chip options
- 14" and 16" Liquid Retina XDR display sizes
- Storage configurations from 1TB up to 4TB SSD
- Unified memory options ranging from 16GB to 64GB
- Space Black and Silver finishes available
- Some models offer Nano-Texture Glass displays
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