Daily Steals · 32 mins ago
Sharper Image Own Zone Wireless TV Headphones
$30 $60
free shipping

Daily Steals offers the Sharper Image Own Zone Wireless TV Headphones in Black for $39.99. Coupon code "SHARPER" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $17. Buy Now

Features
  • pair multiple headphones to a single TV
  • adjustable fit headband
  • built-in volume control
  • range of up to 100 feet
  • headphones, transmitter, and cable set
  • Model: WN011112
  • Code "SHARPER"
