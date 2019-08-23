Personalize your DealNews Experience
That Daily Deal offers the Sharper Image Own Zone Wireless TV Headphones in Black for $39.99. Coupon code "SHARPER" cuts that to $29.99. With free shipping, that's the best price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Xgpinde via Amazon offers the Zamkol Sport Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in Silver for $19.99. Coupon code "6DCOJQRR" cuts the price to $8. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Sago Tech via Amazon offers the Szsago TWS True Wireless Earbuds in several colors (BarbiePink pictured) for $39.99. Clip the $9 off coupon on the page and apply coupon code "HKDWFH92" to cut the price to $16.99. With free shipping, that's $23 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Raisings_50 via eBay offers the Xiaomi Redmi Airdots Bluetooth Wireless Earbuds for $23.91 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $2.
Update: The price has dropped to $22.79. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5.6-lb. Apple MacBook Pro Intel Sandy Bridge Core i7 2.2GHz 15.4" Laptop for $449.99. Coupon code "APLDS" cuts it to $429.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention, $870 off list, and the lowest price we could find Buy Now
Daily Steals offers a selection of Oakley men's and women's sunglasses for $79.99. Coupon code "OKLY" drops that to $69.99. With free shipping, that a savings of up to $113 off list price. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the Voyager Night Rider Foldable Electric Scooter in Black for $99.99. Coupon code "VOYAGERIDR" drops that to $89.99. With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention the lowest price we could find by a buck, although most charge $130 or more. Buy Now
Daily Steals offers the refurbished Apple iPad Air 2 9.7" 16GB WiFi Tablet in Space Gray for $149.99. Coupon code "IPDS" cuts that to $144.99. With free shipping, that's an all-time low and the best price we could find for a refurb now by $15. Buy Now
