This Shaquille O'Neal Cenzo office chair is $119 off, dropping it to $120 at Walmart. It supports up to 400 lb. and includes memory foam and pocket coil seat cushioning along with adjustable lumbar support. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Supports up to 400 lb.
- Flip-up padded armrests
- Memory foam and pocket coil seat cushioning wrapped in PureSoft upholstery
- Adjustable lumbar support endorsed by the American Chiropractic Association
- Seat-side controls for recline, height, and tilt tension
- Dual-wheel 360-degree swivel casters
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Madison Seating's eBay storefront offers a wide range of refurbished Herman Miller office chairs, with prices starting at $99.11 for an Eames Molded Plastic chair and reaching up to $1,049 for a fully loaded Embody chair. Popular Aeron and Mirra models are also available in refurbished condition, many backed by a 10-year warranty and free returns. The selection extends beyond Herman Miller to include refurbished chairs from Steelcase and Knoll as well. Buy Now at eBay
- Refurbished Herman Miller Aeron, Mirra, Cosm, Embody, and Setu chairs available
- Includes other brands like Steelcase, Knoll, and Eames-designed seating
- Chairs sold by Madison Seating, a specialist refurbisher on eBay
- 10-year warranty offered on many listings
- Free delivery and free returns on all listed items
Designed for people who naturally sit cross-legged, side-saddle, or shift positions frequently at a desk, this chair accommodates postures that standard office chairs actively work against. Apply coupon code "Dealnews" for a total savings of $344. Buy Now at newtralchair.com
- Supports cross-legged, backward, and reclined multi-posture seating
- 8-level rotating armrests with 120-degree adjustment range
- Integrated foldable laptop tray with three adjustable angles
- Lockable recline backrest with 90-degree to 117-degree angles
- Model: FF-A
This GTPLAYER office chair is $54, down from $70. It has a mesh back for airflow, flip-up armrests that let it slide under a desk, and a base rated to hold up to 300 lb. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Mesh backrest with built-in lumbar support
- 360-degree swivel base with smooth-rolling casters
- Adjustable seat height and 90 to 120-degree recline
- Flip-up armrests fold to fit the chair under a desk
- 5-star base supports up to 300 lb.
This Flexispot big and tall chair is $170 off its regular price of $400 and sits at its lowest recorded price on Amazon. It's built to support up to 600 lb. with a 24" x 20.1" seat and 33" backrest, and includes adjustable lumbar support and 2D flip-up armrests. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Amazon
- Supports up to 600 lb. with a reinforced metal frame
- Seat measures 24" x 20.1" with a 33" high backrest
- Adjustable lumbar support and 2D flip-up leather armrests
- 360° swivel with 3.1" height adjustment and 30° rocking
- Rubber blade wheels rated for hardwood, laminate, tile, carpet, or PVC floors
- PU leather and foam construction with a metal frame
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the George Men's Flat Front 9" Inseam Shorts (Beach Khaki pictured) from $2.74. Several options are around this price. Choose pickup or spend $35 to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
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