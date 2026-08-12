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- Supports cross-legged, backward, and reclined multi-posture seating
- 8-level rotating armrests with 120-degree adjustment range
- Integrated foldable laptop tray with three adjustable angles
- Lockable recline backrest with 90-degree to 117-degree angles
- Model: FF-A
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- class 3 pneumatic gas cylinder lift
- adjustable lumbar support
- 2D headrest
- foldable armrests
- Model: 25W03US
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- supports up to 400 lbs.
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- 51 cm wide, wingless flat seat design
- Adjustable headrest and lumbar cushion for heights of 120 cm to 190 cm
- Dual-layer high-density foam with pocket springs and PU leather cover
- Synchronized armrests with 90° to 135° reclining backrest
- Seat height adjustable by up to 10 cm
- Steel frame and 5-star base rated for up to 400 lb. capacity
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- 300-lb. capacity
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