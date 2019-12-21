Personalize your DealNews Experience
- Create an Account or Login
- Select your Interests
- Toggle your Interests On/Off
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Please close this dialog and try and again
It's the lowest price we could find by $71 and within $8 of the best price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now at Costco
That's $10 less than you'd pay for a refurb elsewhere. (This is open-box.) Buy Now at eBay
That's half off and the best price we've seen this year. Buy Now at Google Shopping
Save on Fire HD tablets, Echo Dots, and more. Shop Now at Amazon
That's $20 under our expired mention from four days ago and the best price we could find now by $49. Buy Now at Target
That's $25 under last week's mention and the best today by $145. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon has announced the next generation of Kindle Fire HD tablets, releasing on October 30, and available for preorder now. It now boasts a 1920x1200 10.1" display, an 8-core processor, and a 12-hour battery life. Shop Now at Amazon
That's the best price we could find by $4. Most retailers charge around $18 or more. Buy Now at Costco
That's $30 off, tied with our April mention, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Costco
That's $55 under the lowest price we could find for three units elsewhere. Buy Now at Costco
That's a low now by $299 and the best price we've ever seen. Shop Now at Costco
It's the best price we could find by a buck. Buy Now at Amazon
AlphabetDeal offers the Samsung EVO Select 64GB MicroSD Memory Card 3-Pack with Adapter for $34.99. Coupon code "Welcome15" cuts the price to $29.74. With free shipping, that's $60 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at AlphabetDeal
That's the lowest price we've seen for this model and the best deal we could find for a refurb today by $47, excluding other eBay vendors. Buy Now at eBay
That's $5 under our June mention and $7 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
Sign In or Register