Costco · 1 hr ago
Samsung Galaxy Tab A 10" 128GB WiFi Tablet (2019)
$200 for members $329
$8 shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $71 and within $8 of the best price we've seen for a new unit. Buy Now at Costco

  • Price is for Costco members only.
Features
  • available in Black
  • 10.1" 1920x1200 display
  • Samsung 8-Core 1.8GHz processor
  • 3GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • 5MP front- and 8MP rear-facing camera
  • Android 9.0 OS (Pie)
  • Model: SM-T510NZKGXAR
  • Expires 12/21/2019
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
