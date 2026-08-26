Macy's offers the Samsonite Spin Tech 6 22.5" Carry-On Spinner in several colors for $76.79 via promo code "BUYMORE", its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 31st. Buy Now at Macy's
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Osprey offers its Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack for $42. Most merchants charge at least $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Osprey
- 30L capacity with over-the-shoulder or backpack-style carry
REI's Backpack End of Season Clearance covers travel packs, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, and REI Co-op. The REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack drops to $53.83 from its regular $109 price, while the Patagonia Black Hole Pack - 32 L is available from $117.93, down from $179. Gear capacities across the sale range from small daypacks around 12 liters up to 40-liter packs suited for weekend trips. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Includes travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs
- Brands include REI Co-op, Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, DAKINE, and Topo Designs
- Gear capacities range from about 12 to 40 liters
- Many packs include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Prices range from about $22 to $180 across the sale
Woot has discounted a wide range of luggage and travel gear, including sets from Samsonite, American Tourister, and DELSEY. The Samsonite Centric 2 Hardside 3-piece set is $129.99, down from a $298.34 reference price, while smaller accessories like packing cubes and travel umbrellas start under $10. The sale also covers backpacks from Eastpak, JanSport, and SwissGear alongside RFID-blocking wallets and totes. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This Macy's sale covers Ralph Lauren clothing, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids across the Polo Ralph Lauren, Lauren Ralph Lauren, and Ralph Lauren lines, with discounts of up to 50% off. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Pictured is the Polo Ralph Lauren Men's Estate-Rib Cotton Quarter-Zip Sweater for $28 ($97 off). Shop Now at Macy's
Macy's carries a wide range of Calvin Klein men's clothing, from suits and dress shirts to underwear multi-packs and outerwear. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This The North Face Jester Crossbody Bag is $15 at Macy's. It's the best deal we could find for this bag today by $25. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Buy Now at Macy's
In this Macy's clearance sale you'll find deep discounts of up to 80% off a large selection of clothing, shoes, home items, luggage, and more. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The sale ends today. Shop Now at Macy's
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