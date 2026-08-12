Macy's Samsonite Sale covers luggage, backpacks, briefcases, and duffels with savings up to 73% off with promo code "HOME" (scroll down to see them). The lineup spans hardside spinners for check-in travel, slim laptop backpacks for daily commutes, and weekender bags for short trips, including several Macy's exclusive styles. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. The coupon code is good through August 12. Shop Now at Macy's