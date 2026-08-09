Osprey offers its Osprey Arcane Duffel Pack for $42. Most merchants charge at least $80 more. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Osprey
- 30L capacity with over-the-shoulder or backpack-style carry
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Published 2 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Woot offers Prime members the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $21.99 for a $14 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This BentoBloom lunch bag drops to $6.57 at Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this insulated lunch bag. It has a 14-liter capacity with a 4mm insulation layer, a leakproof food-grade lining, and 600D waterproof fabric with both a handle and an adjustable shoulder strap. Buy Now at Amazon
This TELLUMO insulated lunch bag runs $6.88 at Amazon. It features a leakproof, insulated lining designed to keep food at temperature during travel, work, or beach trips. Buy Now at Amazon
- Insulated construction for keeping food hot or cold
- Leakproof lining for easy cleaning
- Large main compartment for lunch and snacks
- Portable design for travel, work, or the beach
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