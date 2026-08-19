REI's Backpack End of Season Clearance covers travel packs, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, and REI Co-op. The REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack drops to $53.83 from its regular $109 price, while the Patagonia Black Hole Pack - 32 L is available from $117.93, down from $179. Gear capacities across the sale range from small daypacks around 12 liters up to 40-liter packs suited for weekend trips. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Includes travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and backpacking packs
- Brands include REI Co-op, Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, DAKINE, and Topo Designs
- Gear capacities range from about 12 to 40 liters
- Many packs include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Prices range from about $22 to $180 across the sale
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Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
REI takes up to 55% off select past-season backpacks and pack accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and REI Co-op. A standout deal is the REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack from $53.83 (regularly up to $109), while the Patagonia Atom 24L Pack starts at $58.93 (regularly $109). Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and snowsports packs included
- Brands include REI Co-op, The North Face, Patagonia, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and Topo Designs
- Many styles include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Gear capacities range from small daypacks under 20 liters up to 46-liter travel packs
We've pictured the Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack, now $9.99 at Best Buy, down from $39.99. You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Padded pocket fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Two front compartments plus water bottle pockets
- Padded shoulder straps & cushioned back panel
- Reflective accents for visibility
REI offers the REI Men's Co-op Trailmade Rain Jacket in three colors for $19.83, a $50 savings. It's available in select sizes from M to 3XL. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
REI offers The North Face Men's Base Camp Waterproof Mules for $38.83. That's a $91 low. Shipping is free over $60, or you can choose pickup for free at many stores (members will get free shipping outright). Buy Now at REI
These KEEN Whyser slip-on shoes are $40 at REI. That's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Shipping is free with $60, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at REI
- Slip-on design for easy on-and-off wear
- Breathable mesh linings
- Removable dual-density foam insoles with arch support
- Compression-molded foam midsoles for cushioning
- Nonmarking rubber outsoles with multidirectional lug pattern
- Contains recycled PET plastic
The Patagonia jacket sale at REI features 86 discounted styles for men, women, and kids. Become an REI Co-op Member through September 7 to earn a $30 single-use promo card. Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more, but select items also feature free store pickup at local storefronts within two hours if they are currently in stock. The vast majority of the jackets included in this sale meet strict environmental and ethical standards, with nearly all items designated as Fair Trade and made from recycled materials. Shop Now at REI
- Men's Windshadow Insulated Jacket now $99.83, down from $349
- Women's Sindit Down Hoody now $123.83, down from $249
- Women's Downdrift Parka now $198.83, down from $399
- Women's R1 Pullover Hoody now $88.83, down from $179
- Women's Tres 3-in-1 Parka now $348.83, down from $699
- Includes insulated, waterproof, fleece, snow, rain, and packable styles for men, women, and kids
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