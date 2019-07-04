New
$116 $170
free shipping
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid 121-Gallon Deck Box with Seat for $116 with free shipping. That's $13 under our mention from two weeks ago, $53 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- eak-, dent-, and weather-resistant
- Model: 5E39
Details
Walmart · 3 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$320 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Rakuten · 1 day ago
Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella
$79 $112
free shipping
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway 10-Foot Hanging Solar-Powered LED Umbrella in Tan for $98.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $79.19. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $33. Buy Now
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
BH&G Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Gazebo
$229 $272
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $229 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by at least $33. Buy Now
Features
- steel frame
- zipper closure
JCPenney · 2 days ago
Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set
$337 $1,320
pickup at JCPenney
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Palm Island 4-Piece Wicker Set for $395.99. Coupon code "BED8" cuts the price to $336.59. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $15 oversize shipping fee. That's $983 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- includes loveseat, 2 chairs, and coffee table
- 250-lb. weight capacity
- wipe clean upholstery
- weather resistant
Walmart · 3 days ago
Walmart July 4th Sale
Over 1,600 items on sale
free shipping w/ $35
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, sports items, furniture, apparel, and more during its July 4th Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or spend $35 or more to bag free shipping. Over 1,600 items are discounted, several of which are at significant lows and/or best-ever prices. Shop Now
Walmart · 6 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 13 hrs ago
Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts
$3 $17
$6 shipping
Walmart offers the Burnside Men's Americana Flag Stretch Boardshorts for $3 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- Available in sizes 30 to 38
- It ain't free but it does represent freedom
Walmart · 4 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 days ago
Rubbermaid 6x5-Foot Storage Shed w/ Slide Lid
$400 $497
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid 6x5-Foot Storage Shed for $399.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $99.97 bulk shipping charge. That's $97 off and the lowest price we could find by $19. Buy Now
Features
- 96-cu. ft. storage capacity
- measures 55" x 76" x 52"
Amazon · 5 hrs ago
Rubbermaid 30-Tool Corner Tool Rack
$25 $29
free shipping via Prime
Amazon offers the Rubbermaid 30-Tool Corner Tool Rack for $24.75 with free shipping. That's $2 under last month's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same price.
Features
- lightweight plastic construction
- solid base won't tip over
- Model: 5A47
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set
$9 $10
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Rubbermaid TakeAlongs 40-Piece Food Storage Container Set for $8.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal today by $11.) Buy Now
Amazon · 2 wks ago
Rubbermaid 3-Step Steel Step Stool with Project Tray
$44 $60
free shipping
Amazon offers the Rubbermaid 3-Step Steel Step Stool with Project Tray for $44.33 with free shipping. Outside of the sellers mentioned below, that's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Tips
- Walmart, Home Depot, and Target are matching this price.
Features
- 225-lb. weight capacity (Type 2 ANSI duty rating)
- steel construction
- Model: RMS-3T
