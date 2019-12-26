Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 34 mins ago
Rockville BTH7 Bluetooth Headphones
$25 $100
free shipping

That's $75 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • micro USB charging cable
  • 3.5mm cable
  • 40mm driver
  • 32 ohm impedance
  • Model: BTH7
