eBay · 30 mins ago
Refurbished Sony XB20 Portable Bluetooth Speaker
$23 $89
free shipping

That's the best deal we've seen in any condition and $26 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

  • The price drops to $22.79 in-cart.
  • A 90-day VIP Outlet warranty is provided.
  • Sold by VIP Outlet via eBay.
Features
  • One-touch pairing with NFC
  • up to 12 hours of playtime
  • ClearAudio+ technology
  • Model: SRSXB20
