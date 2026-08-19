This Soundcore Select 4 Go shower speaker is $22.99, down from $34.99 at Amazon. It's IP67 rated, can float, and survives being submerged up to 3.3 ft. deep for 30 minutes, with up to 20 hours of playback per charge. Buy Now at Amazon
- waterproof
- 20-hour playback per charge
- supports wireless stereo pairing
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Popularity: 3/5
This Panasonic stereo system is $20 off its regular price of $139.99. It's the best price at Amazon in over a year. It combines a CD player, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB playback in one compact unit, with bass and treble controls plus a remote for adjusting sound from across the room. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20W (10W+10W) RMS output with 10cm woofer and 6cm tweeter
- Plays CDs, FM radio, Bluetooth, and USB flash drive audio
- Bluetooth Re-Master feature restores sound lost to compression
- Bass and treble controls with customizable sound presets
- Includes remote control and FM indoor antenna
Best Buy has discounted a range of Sony Bluetooth speakers, from the compact XB100 at $43 up to larger party speakers like the ULT FIELD 7 at $448. These ship free. Shop Now at Best Buy
Rugged outdoor speakers in this size class usually run $80 to $100, so $50 brings this into impulse-buy territory for campers, backyard gatherings, or anyone who wants a portable speaker that can handle weather. At $50, that's half the $100 list price. Apply coupon code "R8S2SENG" to get the deal. Buy Now at Amazon
- 120W 2.2-channel immersive stereo sound
- IPX6 water-resistant rugged build
- Integrated power bank for charging mobile devices
- Bluetooth 5.3 with AUX and USB input flexibility
- App-controlled 8 EQ modes and microphone input
JBL's Summer Sale covers Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, headphones, and party speakers, with savings up to 40% off. The JBL Flip 7 portable speaker is $99.95, down from $149.95, while the JBL Vibe Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds drop to $29.95 from $64.95. The sale also spans higher-end gear like the JBL Quantum 950X gaming headset, now $329.95. Shipping is free. Shop Now at JBL
- Bluetooth speakers, earbuds, over-ear and on-ear headphones, party speakers, and open earbuds included
- JBL Flip 7 portable waterproof speaker is $99.95, down from $149.95
- JBL Vibe Buds 2 noise cancelling earbuds are $29.95, down from $64.95
- JBL Charge 6 waterproof speaker with removable handle strap is $159.95, down from $199.95
- JBL Quantum 950X wireless gaming headset with Adaptive Noise Cancelling is $329.95, down from $399.95
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This Soundcore V40i is $29.99, down from $39.99. It's the best deal we've seen for these earbuds. The open-ear design uses adjustable hooks for fit rather than sealing the ear canal, and the earbuds pair with a magnetic, lid-free charging case for quick access. Buy Now at Amazon
- Open-ear design with 4-level adjustable ear hooks
- 16 x 13mm dynamic drivers with a 20 Hz to 20 kHz frequency range
- 4 built-in mics with AI noise filtering for calls
- IP55 water resistance rating
- Up to 6 hours of battery life, 21 hours with the charging case
- Bluetooth 5.4 with a 10-meter range
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|34%
|$23 (exp 6 mos ago)
|$23
|Buy Now
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