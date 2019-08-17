Personalize your DealNews Experience
Worx via eBay again offers its refurbished Worx GT Revolution 20-volt 12" Cordless Grass Trimmer / Edger for $49.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and $70 under the lowest price we could find for a new one. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the refurbished Worx 20-volt Trimmer / Edger & Blower Kit for $74 with free shipping. That's $6 under our November mention and $88 less than a new kit. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hooyman Extendable Tree Saw with Wrist Lanyard and Sling for $33.72 with free shipping. That's $31 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Mwei US via Amazon offers the Tacklife Lawn Aerator Shoes for $11.54. Clip the 5% off on-page coupon and apply code "XSRSX8QK" to drop the price to $6.34. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $5 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it a buck less last month. Buy Now
ProPlugger via Amazon offers the ProPlugger 5-on-1 Lawn and Garden Tool for $39.95 with free shipping. That's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members the Fiskars Softgrip Bypass Pruner for $8.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay sellers take up to to 40% off select Samsung smartphones, smartwatches, and accessories. Plus, most items receive free shipping. Shop Now
apluschoice via eBay offers this 20x20" Artificial Boxwood Wall Hedge Panel 12-Pack for $81.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $15.
Update: The price has dropped to $79.99. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers the Worx JawSaw 6" Electric Chainsaw with Extension Handle for $99.99 with free shipping. That is the lowest price we could find by $42. Buy Now
Worx via eBay offers its Worx 2.5-amp Oscillating Multi-Tool for $34 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has dropped to $33. Buy Now
