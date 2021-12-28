New
Ends Today
eBay · 27 mins ago
$119 $220
free shipping
Apply coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get this deal. That's $101 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Vision Tek via eBay.
- The seller says the item is backed by a 2-year Allstate warranty. They also offer a 30-day return policy.
Features
- Allows you to easily connect your Windows, Mac or Chrome laptop to dual-4K displays and up to eleven accessories and peripherals through a single USB connection.
Details
Comments
Related Offers
Ends Today
eBay · 2 days ago
Certified Refurb VisionTek Thunderbolt 3 and USB C Docking Station
$144 $290
free shipping
Use coupon code "SAVEONCR15" to get the lowest price we could find for a new model by $111. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- This is a certified refurbished item backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by VisionTek via eBay.
Features
- plug & play
- connects up to 2 external monitors
- transfers files and data at up to 10Gbps
- 2 USB 3.0, 2 USB 3.1 ports, and 1 USB C port
- with Power Delivery for Windows and Mac
- Model: VT4800
Fulminare Store · 3 mos ago
Hoyoki C71 8-in-1 USB-C HUB
$35 $50
free shipping
Apply coupon code "DEALNEWS10C71" for a savings of $15. Buy Now at Fulminare Store
Features
- Two USB 3.1 Gen 1 (USB 3.0) ports and SD & micros card slots all support data transfer rates up to 5Gbps.
- One USB 2.0 port is compatible with 2.4 GHz wireless devices (such as wireless keyboards and mice).
- Gigabit Ethernet port
eBay · 1 mo ago
Zwilling J.A. Henckels Knives and Kitchen Accessories at eBay
Up to 75% off
free shipping w/ $25
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
eBay · 1 wk ago
Refurb Dell Optiplex or HP Pro Elite Desktop PC w/ 2 19" LCDs
$167 $250
free shipping
That's $82 under list and tied as the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Upstore via eBay.
- Message the store with your preference of Dell or HP; exact models and specifications vary.
Features
- two 19" LCD monitors
- WiFi adapter
- keyboard/mouse
- Windows 10
eBay · 6 hrs ago
Adidas at eBay
Up to 50% off + extra 25% off $30
free shipping
Use coupon code "ADIDASNEWYEAR25" to score the extra savings if it's not automatically applied. Shop Now at eBay
Tips
- adidas Men's Originals ZX 1K Boost Shoes for $57.75 (pictured, $19 off)
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Oakley Frogskins Origins Collection Sunglasses w/ Prizm Lenses
$45 $300
free shipping
That's the best price we could find for any Frogskins with Prizm lenses by $30. Buy Now at eBay
Tips
- Sold by Glasses Worlds via eBay.
