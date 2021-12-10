You'd pay $17 more for an unlocked refurb model from other sellers. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by Bidallies via eBay.
- A 1-year Allstate warranty is provided.
- In Space Gray or Silver.
Published 24 min ago
Choose from 4 series of smartwatches and 7 iPhone models. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Pictured is the Refurb Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm Aluminum Smartwatch for $159.99 ($9 less than new model).
- A 90-day Woot warranty applies to all.
That's the same price plan as AT&T offer direct, but with a $300 Walmart gift card thrown in. (Too late for the gift card to be good for Black Friday, but it should arrive in time for Christmas or New Years sales.) Buy Now at Walmart
- The gift card will be sent via email within 20 days of the phone shipping.
- In several colors (Black pictured).
That is $15 under our factory-sealed mention from last week and the best we've seen. It is also $13 less than the best price we could find for a new unit, although most charge $90 or more. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by pezzs_inc via eBay.
- provides wireless charging for iPhones capable of it
- up to 15W of wireless charging with Lightning cable
- faster charging with an adapter higher than 27W
- aligns and attaches to iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Pro Max and iPhone 12 mini
- Model: MJWY3AM/A
It's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
- Visit the product page for a full list of compatible Apple devices.
- magnetic alignment
- Model: MHXH3AM/A
Buy a new iPhone for AT&T or Verizon and score a Walmart gift card, as listed below. Shop Now at Walmart
$500 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro Max $450 eGift Card: iPhone 12 Pro
- $350 eGift Card: iPhone 12
- $300 eGift Card: iPhone 13,
iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13
Save on "scratch & dent" refurbished models from the iPhone 7 to iPhone 12. Warranty & condition information are available on the individual product pages. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Amazon Prime members get free shipping
- Refurb Apple iPhone 7 128GB for $139.99 (pictured, $20 low)
Save on iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more. You'll find new, refurbs, and open-box items in this sale. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold by a variety of 3rd party sellers via eBay.
- Pictured is the Open-Box Apple iPad Pro M1 256GB 12.9" Tablet for
$969$999 ( $130$100 below factory sealed).
Gain access to 4 Apple services without paying a cent. Shop Now at Target
- You have to activate each one.
- While free, these require a payment method in your account.
- Previous subscribers may not get the full length advertised, or may be excluded.
- Apple Arcade for 6 months
- Apple music for 4 months
- Apple TV+ for 4 months
- iCloud storage for 4 months
Save on knife block sets, steak knives, carving sets, bakeware, small appliances, and more. Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Henckels International Statement 20-Piece Self-Sharpening Knife Set w/ Block for $239.95 ($588 off).
- Shipping is $5.99, but orders of $25 or more receive free shipping.
- Sold by Zwilling Henckels via eBay.
Save on select headphones, speakers, and more. Plus, coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" yields an extra 20% off, which is larger than yesterday's extra discount. (Everything is lower than yesterday's mention after coupon.) Shop Now at eBay
- Pictured is the Pictured is the Certified Refurb Bose Soundbar 500 for $319.20 after coupon ($20 under yesterday's refurb mention, $230 below the lowest price we could find for a new one, and the best we've seen in any condition).
- Certified refurbished items are backed by a 2-year warranty from Allstate.
- Sold by Bose via eBay.
With many items already up to half off, orders of $30 or more gain an extra 20% off in-cart. Even better, apply coupon code "SAVEONFAVES" to save 20% off orders of $25 or more, meaning it works out as an extra 36% off orders over $32. This makes many items the lowest price we've seen. Shop Now at eBay
- Sold at adidas via eBay.
- Pictured are the adidas Men's Busenitz Vulc II Shoes for $23.03 after coupon (lowest we've seen, best by $47).
It's a savings of at least $9. Buy Now at eBay
- Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
- high carbon steel
- Model: 93-310
If you can't splash out on a new iPad Pro, there are some good options in this sale, if you don't mind some cosmetic blemishes. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Each has a 90-day Woot warranty
- Pictured is the Refurb Unlocked Apple iPad Pro 9.7" 32GB WiFi Tablet (2016) for $199.99
That's a buck down from Black Friday and a savings of $20 off list price. Buy Now at Amazon
- always-on Retina display
- fall detection
- emergency calling
- family connection
- Model: MKN03LL/A
That's half of what you'd pay at a local craft store. Buy Now at Amazon
- Available in several colors at this price (Yellow Flame pictured).
- non-toxic and water-based formula
- suited for a variety of surfaces such as wood, paper, canvas, styrofoam, paper mache, and much more
- Model: 21474
That's $29 under Apple's price and the best we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
- These aren't guaraneed to arrive before Christmas
