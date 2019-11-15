Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 30 mins ago
Refurb Unlocked Apple iPhone X 256GB GSM Phone
$573 $1,050
free shipping

That's $27 below our mention from a week ago and $236 less than you'd pay for a refurb in this condition elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuySpry via eBay.
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
Features
  • A11 Bionic chip neural engine
  • 12MP dual rear camera
  • wireless charging
  • Bluetooth 5.0
  • available in Space Gray
  • Model: MQAM2LLA
