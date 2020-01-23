Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 54 mins ago
Refurb TCL 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$297 $350
free shipping

That's $13 under the best deal we could find for a refurb today, and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Electronic Express via eBay.
  • To get this deal, use code "PLUGGEDIN".
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • 3840x2160 native resolution
  • Dolby Vision HDR
  • Content streaming via Roku TV (Netflix, Youtube, Hulu Plus, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs and one USB port
  • Compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant
  • Model: 55R6615
  • Code "PLUGGEDIN"
  • Expires 1/23/2020
