Walmart · 1 hr ago
Refurb TCL 43" 4K HDR LED UHD Roku Smart TV
$168 $218
pickup at Walmart

That's $50 less than buying a new one today, although we saw it for $8 less last week. Buy Now

  • Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $168.27.
  • A 1-year warranty applies, although it's not clear who backs it.
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • integrated Roku TV (with access to Netflix, Amazon Video, Hulu, more)
  • 3 HDMI inputs
  • Model: 43S421
  • Model: 43S405
