eBay · 48 mins ago
Refurb Sony Noise-Canceling Wireless Earbud Headphones
$150 $230
free shipping

That's $32 under our Black Friday mention for a new pair and $28 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Secondipity via eBay.
  • A 90-day Secondipity warranty applies.
Features
  • Up to 24-hour battery life
  • 24-bit Audio signal
  • Voice-assistant compatible
  • Model: WF-1000XM3
  • Published 48 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
