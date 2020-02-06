Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 58 mins ago
Refurb Samsung 7 Series 55" 4K HDR LED UHD Smart TV
$322 $379
free shipping

That's $126 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • To see this discount, add it to cart and proceed to checkout.
  • Sold by VIPoutlet via eBay
  • A 90-day VIPoutlet warranty applies.
Features
  • 3840x2160 (4K) native resolution
  • HDR
  • 3 HDMI inputs & 2 USB inputs
  • Bixby, Google Assistant, and Alexa Support
  • Model: UN55RU7200FXZA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Expires 2/6/2020
    Published 58 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals TVs eBay Samsung
LED 55" 4K HDR Smart TV Staff Pick Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register