eBay · 35 mins ago
Refurb Polk Audio Omni S2 Wireless Speaker
$40 $209
free shipping

That's $30 under the best price we could find for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Polk Audio via eBay.
  • A 1-year Polk warranty is included.
Features
  • swappable black and white grilles
  • two 2" full-range drivers
  • 2-channel amplifier
  • built-in dual-band WiFi
  • Model: ZM6912-A
