New
eBay · 29 mins ago
Refurb LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset
$20 $70
free shipping
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the refurbished LG Tone Ultra Bluetooth Headset in Black for an in-cart price of $19.99 with free shipping. That's at least $44 less than you'd pay for a new one and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
  • A 90-day warranty is provided by VIPOutlet.
Features
  • JBL signature sound
  • dual MEMS microphones
  • retractable wire
  • Model: HBS-835
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 29 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Headphones eBay LG
Refurbished Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register