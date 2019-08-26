New
eBay · 16 mins ago
Refurb Jaybird Freedom 2 In-Ear Sport Earbud Headphones
$25 $100
free shipping

DZ-Tech via eBay offers the refurbished Jaybird Freedom 2 In-Ear Sport Earbud Headphones in Rose Gold for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $20 under last month's mention of a new pair and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $75 less than the best deal for a new pair now.) Buy Now

Tips
  • No warranty info is provided.
Features
  • 20Hz to 20kHz frequency response
  • 16-ohm impedance
  • Bluetooth 4.1
  • in-line microphone
  • noise isolation
  • Model: F2-Rose-Gold
