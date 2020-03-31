Open Offer in New Tab
Newegg
Refurb Jabra Elite 65t True Wireless Earbuds
$50 with $5 Newegg Gift Card
free shipping

After factoring in the gift card, that's $55 less than a new pair and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Newegg

Tips
  • Sold by Jabra via Newegg.
  • A 2-year Jabra warranty applies.
Features
  • available in Titanium Black or Copper Black
  • up to 5 hours of battery life
  • charging case
  • IP55 rated
  • Model: 100-99000000-NRC
Details
Comments
  • Expires 3/31/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
