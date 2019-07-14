New
Refurb JBL Under Armour Sport Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones
$25 $150
free shipping
JBL offers its refurbished JBL Under Armour Sport Wireless Bluetooth In-Ear Headphones in several colors (Black pictured) for $24.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our May mention and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $85 less than the best deal for a new pair.) Buy Now
Tips
  • A 1-year JBL warranty applies
Features
  • sweatproof
  • in-line 3-button remote & mic
  • 8-hour battery
  • 10Hz to 22kHz frequency response
  • Model: UAJBLIEBTBLK-Z
