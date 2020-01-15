Open Offer in New Tab
JBL · 39 mins ago
Refurb JBL Everest 310GA Wireless On-Ear Headphones
$40 $100
free shipping

That's $60 under the best price we could find for a new unit. Buy Now at JBL

Features
  • compatible with Google Assistant
  • Bluetooth 4.2
  • up to 20 hours of playback
  • available in Gun Metal
  • Model: JBLV310GABTGMLAM
