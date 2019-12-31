Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 21 mins ago
Refurb Cuisinart 12-Cup Programmable Coffeemaker
$33 $130
free shipping

That's $18 less than the best deal for a new unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Buydig via eBay.
  • A 90-day Cuisinart warranty applies.
Features
  • self-cleaning
  • 1- to 4-cup settings
  • includes 12-cup carafe w/ ergonomic handle, dripless spout, & knuckle guard
  • Model: DCC-1100
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 21 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Small Appliances eBay Cuisinart
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register