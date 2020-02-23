Open Offer in New Tab
eBay
Refurb Bose QC20 Headphones for Android
$125 $300
free shipping

It's the lowest price we've seen for these headphones in any condition and $124 under what you would pay for a new, factory-sealed pair today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Bose via eBay.
  • A 1-year Bose warranty applies.
Features
  • Bose Active EQ and TriPort technology
  • Aware mode
  • in-line 4-button remote and microphone.
  • Model: QC20
