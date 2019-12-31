Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 51 mins ago
Refurb Bosch 65-Foot Self-Leveling Cross Line Laser Level
$80 $100
free shipping

That's $119 less than you'd pay for a new one. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by CPO Commerce via eBay.
  • Apply coupon code "POWER" to get this price.
  • A 1-year Bosch warranty applies.
Features
  • visible range up to 65 feet
  • accuracy of 1/8" at 33 feet
  • manual mode function
  • Model: GCL2160S
↑ less
COPY CODE
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Code "POWER"
  • Expires 12/31/2019
    Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware eBay Bosch
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register