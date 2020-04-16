Open Offer in New Tab
Refurb Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earphones
$127 in cart $149
free shipping

Save $12 more than the next best price we found for a refurb. Buy Now at eBay

  • They're sold by vipoutlet via eBay.
  • A 90-day vipoutlet warranty applies.
  • Add them to the cart to drop the price to $126.65.
  • Class 1 Bluetooth connectivity
  • include charging case and eartips with 4 size options
  • Model: MV6Y2LL/A
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
