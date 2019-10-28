New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Refurb Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 64GB WiFi Tablet (2018)
$649 $999
free shipping

That's $155 under the lowest price we could find for a new unit, although we we saw a refurb for $54 less a month ago. (Most retailers charge $943 or more for a new unit.) Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuySpry via Rakuten.
  • A 60-day BuySpry warranty applies.
Features
  • 3rd-generation model
  • available in space gray or silver
  • Model: MTHU2LL/A
↑ less
Buy from eBay
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
64GB Pro Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register