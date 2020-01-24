Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 34 mins ago
Refurb 2nd-Gen. Apple iPad Pro 12.9" 256GB WiFi Tablet (2017)
$560 $950
free shipping

That's $390 under what you'd pay for a new model today. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Buy Spry via eBay.
  • A 90-day Buy Spry warranty applies.
Features
  • Available in Silver
  • 12.9" 2732x2048 retina touch display
  • A10X 64-bit chip
  • Model: MP6H2LL/A
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 34 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals iPads eBay Apple
256GB Pro Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register