eBay · 51 mins ago
Open-Box Worx 20V Drill Driver & 3" Worxsaw Combo Kit
$80 $94
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $90 for sealed unit. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by Worx Tools via eBay.
  • Coupon code "JANSAVE" bags this price.
  • A 3-year Worx limited warranty applies.
Features
  • 20V Drill Driver
  • Two 20V Batteries
  • 20V Battery Charger
  • 3 3/8" Worx Saw
  • Carrying Bag
  • Model: WX945L
  • Code "JANSAVE"
