Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 55 mins ago
Onn Wall Mount for 19" to 60" TVs w/ HDMI Cable
$13 $40
pickup

Get a solid low profile wall mount for a great price. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
Features
  • 6-foot HDMI cable
  • built-in level
  • 77-lb. weight capacity
  • Model: ONA16TM012E
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 55 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals TV Wall Mounts Walmart Onn
19" 60" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register