OneOdio.com · 1 hr ago
OneOdio DJ Headphones
$28 $40
free shipping

Coupon code "CSHEKGL" takes $17 off list price. Buy Now at OneOdio.com

Tips
  • Available in Black.
Features
  • 40mm drivers
  • 9.8-foot cord
  • padded ear cushions and adjustable headband
  • compatible with many Apple and Android devices
  • Model: A71
  • Code "CSHEKGL"
  • Expires 5/28/2020
    Published 1 hr ago
    Verified 9 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
