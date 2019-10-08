New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
New Buffalo Corp. Pro-Series 6-Foot Multipurpose Scaffolding
$165
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 5" locking swivel casters
  • 0.5" thick wooden deck with steel frame
  • 1,000-lb. weight capacity
  • 29" wide
  • Model: GSSI
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
All Deals Tools & Hardware Walmart Private Label Brands
Popularity: 2/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register