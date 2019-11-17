Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 55 mins ago
Netgear AC1200 Dual Band Ethernet Wireless Router w/ Netgear AC1200 Wireless Range Extender
$89 $120
free shipping

That's $31 less than the best price we could find for these items sold separately elsewhere today. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • WiFi schedule
  • speeds up to 300+867Mbps
  • LED indicators
  • Model: R6120, EX6110
