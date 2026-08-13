Musician's Friend has discounts microphones and related accessories, spanning brands like Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, RODE, and PreSonus. Deals include the Warm Audio WA-14CL condenser microphone (pictured) at $299, down from $399, and the Sterling Audio P2 dynamic vocal microphone at $29.99. The sale also covers used and open-box gear, with items like a Used Slate Digital VMS ML1 dynamic microphone at $299.99, down from $489.99. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Nearly 1,000 microphone deals across brands like Shure, AKG, Sennheiser, RODE, and PreSonus
- Condenser, dynamic, ribbon, and wireless microphone systems included
- Used and open-box options available at further reduced prices
- Accessories like pop filters, mic clips, and windscreens included in the sale
- Financing options available on select higher-priced microphones and systems
This Audio-Technica AT-UMX3 mixer is $40 off, down from $159 at Amazon. Best Buy charges $40 more for this model. It includes a loopback function for blending mic and instrument audio with computer sound, plus a dedicated mic input and two line inputs for guitar or keyboard. Buy Now at Amazon
- Single mic input with XLR or 1/4" connector
- Two line inputs for guitar and keyboard
- USB-C connection for computers and mobile devices
- Loopback function mixes mic and instrument audio with computer sound for streaming
- Audio resolution up to 24-bit/192 kHz
- Measures 5.2"D x 5"W x 1.7"H and weighs 12 oz.
This Samson Go Mic Mobile system is $29.38, down from its $39.99 list price. The wireless receiver mounts directly to a smartphone, tablet, or camera, and the kit includes Lightning, USB Micro B, USB-C, and 3.5mm cables to fit different devices. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.4GHz digital wireless system with low latency
- Dual-channel receiver mounts to smartphones, tablets, cameras, or tripods
- Includes beltpack transmitter and omnidirectional lavalier microphone
- Up to 13 hours of battery life on a rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- Up to 100' line-of-sight operating range
- Includes Lightning, USB Micro B, USB-C, and 3.5mm cables
This Samson Satellite microphone is $17.94, down from $19.99. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this mic. It includes both a USB cable and a USB to Lightning cable, so it works with computers and iOS devices without needing separate adapters. The mic offers three pickup pattern options and zero-latency monitoring through its headphone jack. Buy Now at Amazon
- Two 16mm condenser capsules for clear vocal recording
- Internal shockmount reduces handling noise and vibrations
- Three selectable pickup patterns: cardioid, bidirectional, and omnidirectional
- Zero-latency direct monitoring via 3.5mm headphone jack
- Includes USB cable and USB to Lightning cable
- Measures 10.6" x 8.6" x 6.9" and weighs about 1.1 lb.
This kit carries an MSRP of $1,199 and typically sells for around $999, so $959 undercuts even the usual street price. Each dynamic mic in the set uses an aluminum voice coil rather than the copper coils common in this type of microphone, which is designed to produce a lighter, more transient-rich sound. Shipping is free. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Includes 1 V KICK kick drum mic, 1 V7 X snare mic, and 3 V BEAT tom mics
- Includes 1 matched pair of sE8 condenser overhead mics
- Includes 3 V CLAMP mic clamps for mounting on drum rims
- All-metal housing on the dynamic mics for durability on the road
- sE8 mics include switchable -10/-20 dB pads and 80/160 Hz low-pass filters
- Comes with a plastic carrying case with room for a hi-hat mic
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is offering discounts across more than 1,300 band and orchestra items, from student instruments to professional gear. The Jupiter JEP1020 Performance Series 4-Valve Euphonium drops to $2,499, down from $3,799, while the King 1135W Series 3-Valve Tuba is $6,139, down from $7,139. Marching percussion, string instrument outfits, and accessories like cases and carriers are also included, with some accessories getting an extra 15% off orders of $99 or more using code "acc15". Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Over 1,300 items included across band and orchestra gear
- Discounts on saxophones, trumpets, French horns, and tubas
- Marching percussion including snare, tenor, and bass drums with carriers
- String instrument outfits available including violins, cellos, and basses
- Open-box options offer additional savings on select instruments
- Some accessories get an extra 15% off $99+ with code acc15
Musician's Friend has amplifier deals spanning guitar combos, bass amps, and speaker cabinets from brands like Fender, MESA/Boogie, Blackstar, and EVH. A Fender Limited-Edition '65 Princeton Bordeaux Reserve combo (pictured) is $300 off at $1,379.99, while smaller options like the Rogue G-10 combo amp run $59.99. The sale also includes demo units from MESA/Boogie and Darkglass with extra percentage-based savings applied in cart. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Guitar and bass combo amps, amp heads, and speaker cabinets included
- Brands include Fender, MESA/Boogie, Blackstar, EVH, BOSS, and Ampeg
- Tube and solid-state models available
- Wattages range from battery-powered mini amps to 1,000W bass heads
- Includes portable, wireless, and headphone amp options
- Some items offered as demo gear with additional in-cart savings
Musician's Friend has a wide range of guitar effects pedals discounted, including brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6. We've pictured the MXR M66S Classic Overdrive for $59.99 ($15 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Guitar effects pedals from brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6
- Includes overdrive, distortion, delay, reverb, pitch-shifting, and multi-effects pedals
- Pedalboards and footswitch accessories also included
- Discounts range from about $6 up to $150 off select pedals
- Some listings marked as demo gear or closeout deals
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