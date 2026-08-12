Musician's Friend has a wide range of guitar effects pedals discounted, including brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6. We've pictured the MXR M66S Classic Overdrive for $59.99 ($15 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Guitar effects pedals from brands like MXR, Electro-Harmonix, BOSS, DigiTech, and Line 6
- Includes overdrive, distortion, delay, reverb, pitch-shifting, and multi-effects pedals
- Pedalboards and footswitch accessories also included
- Discounts range from about $6 up to $150 off select pedals
- Some listings marked as demo gear or closeout deals
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Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
This PreSonus AudioBox 96 is $15 off its regular price of $95. It includes over $1,000 worth of bundled recording software, such as Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite, along with two Class-A mic preamps for studio-grade recording. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-channel USB 2.0 audio interface
- 2 Class-A mic preamps and 2 instrument inputs
- Records and plays back up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- Includes MIDI input/output
- Bundled with Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Sweetwater's Live Sound Sale covers PA systems, mixers, wireless microphones, and stage monitors from brands like JBL, QSC, PreSonus, and Lectrosonics. Deals range from budget items like a Samson Q7x microphone at $59.99 up to a Midas Heritage D digital mixer tour pack at $30,999, discounted $7,881 off its regular price. We've pictured the LD Systems Maui 44 G2 Column Speaker Array and Subwoofer System for $2,500 ($500 off). Free shipping and a 2-year warranty are included on qualifying purchases. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- PA systems, speakers, and subwoofers from brands like JBL, QSC, and LD Systems
- Live sound mixers and digital mixing consoles from PreSonus and Yamaha
- Wireless microphone systems and in-ear monitoring from Samson, Xvive, and Lectrosonics
- Stage boxes, power amplifiers, and stage monitors
- Microphones, mic stands, and cables included in the sale
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is offering discounts across more than 1,300 band and orchestra items, from student instruments to professional gear. The Jupiter JEP1020 Performance Series 4-Valve Euphonium drops to $2,499, down from $3,799, while the King 1135W Series 3-Valve Tuba is $6,139, down from $7,139. Marching percussion, string instrument outfits, and accessories like cases and carriers are also included, with some accessories getting an extra 15% off orders of $99 or more using code "acc15". Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Over 1,300 items included across band and orchestra gear
- Discounts on saxophones, trumpets, French horns, and tubas
- Marching percussion including snare, tenor, and bass drums with carriers
- String instrument outfits available including violins, cellos, and basses
- Open-box options offer additional savings on select instruments
- Some accessories get an extra 15% off $99+ with code acc15
This Harbinger VARI SM505 studio monitor is $79.99 at Musician's Friend for the Stupid Deal of the Day. That's 50% less than other sellers. It includes Bluetooth 5.2 with stereo pairing and built-in DSP with acoustic space control for tuning the sound to different rooms. Shipping is free. Offer ends August 12. Buy Now at Musician's Friend
- 5" low-frequency driver and 1" high-frequency driver
- Two-way active nearfield design
- Bluetooth 5.2 wireless audio input w/ stereo pairing
- XLR/1/4" TRS combo, 1/4" TS, and RCA input connectors
- Three-voice DSP with acoustic space control
Musician's Friend is discounting nearly 2,000 used instruments and gear pieces, each rated by condition from Good to Excellent. The selection spans electric and acoustic guitars, amps, mixers, microphones, and synthesizers from brands like Fender, Gibson, PRS, and Line 6, with an extra 10% off applied on top of the listed sale prices. Savings vary widely by item, from pedals discounted around $50 to guitars and mixers with over $1,000 off. Shipping will vary by item and location. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Nearly 2,000 used items across guitars, amps, mixers, microphones, and synthesizers
- Each item graded by condition, such as Good, Great, or Excellent
- Extra 10% off shown on top of listed sale prices
- Brands include Fender, Gibson, PRS, Taylor, Line 6, and Native Instruments
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