This Samson Satellite microphone is $17.94, down from $19.99. It's the best deal Amazon has offered for this mic. It includes both a USB cable and a USB to Lightning cable, so it works with computers and iOS devices without needing separate adapters. The mic offers three pickup pattern options and zero-latency monitoring through its headphone jack. Buy Now at Amazon
- Two 16mm condenser capsules for clear vocal recording
- Internal shockmount reduces handling noise and vibrations
- Three selectable pickup patterns: cardioid, bidirectional, and omnidirectional
- Zero-latency direct monitoring via 3.5mm headphone jack
- Includes USB cable and USB to Lightning cable
- Measures 10.6" x 8.6" x 6.9" and weighs about 1.1 lb.
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
This Audio-Technica AT-UMX3 mixer is $40 off, down from $159 at Amazon. Best Buy charges $40 more for this model. It includes a loopback function for blending mic and instrument audio with computer sound, plus a dedicated mic input and two line inputs for guitar or keyboard. Buy Now at Amazon
- Single mic input with XLR or 1/4" connector
- Two line inputs for guitar and keyboard
- USB-C connection for computers and mobile devices
- Loopback function mixes mic and instrument audio with computer sound for streaming
- Audio resolution up to 24-bit/192 kHz
- Measures 5.2"D x 5"W x 1.7"H and weighs 12 oz.
This kit carries an MSRP of $1,199 and typically sells for around $999, so $959 undercuts even the usual street price. Each dynamic mic in the set uses an aluminum voice coil rather than the copper coils common in this type of microphone, which is designed to produce a lighter, more transient-rich sound. Shipping is free. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video
- Includes 1 V KICK kick drum mic, 1 V7 X snare mic, and 3 V BEAT tom mics
- Includes 1 matched pair of sE8 condenser overhead mics
- Includes 3 V CLAMP mic clamps for mounting on drum rims
- All-metal housing on the dynamic mics for durability on the road
- sE8 mics include switchable -10/-20 dB pads and 80/160 Hz low-pass filters
- Comes with a plastic carrying case with room for a hi-hat mic
Update: The price has dropped to $140.00 since this was originally published.
This RØDE NT1 Signature Series microphone is priced close to its all-time low of $140 and includes a shock mount, pop filter, and XLR cable in the bundle. You'd pay at least $5 more elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Large-diaphragm cardioid condenser microphone for vocals, streaming, and podcasting
- 1" true condenser capsule with high sensitivity and high SPL handling
- Low self-noise rated at 4dBA
- Includes shock mount, pop filter, and 20-ft. XLR cable
- Metal enclosure with a 10-year warranty
- Connects via XLR
This MXL CR89 condenser microphone is $99.95 at Guitar Center. That's $140 below the original price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Large-diaphragm condenser design for vocals and instruments
- Low-noise circuitry with a very low proximity effect for close-up recording
- Body design that minimizes body resonance
- Tuned grille cavity to reduce standing waves and harmonic distortion
- Includes a heavy-duty shockmount and a wood storage box
- 3-year parts and labor warranty
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $4.89. It's the best deal we could find by $10. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon is offering a $10 credit to shoppers who buy any 2 or more items from this promotion, which spans clothing, kids' gear, and home goods. The mix includes brands like Nike, adidas, Columbia, and Under Armour alongside baby items from Carter's and Baby GUND, plus home picks like Blissy silk pillowcases and Lacoste bath mats. With items ranging from under $10 to over $100, shoppers can combine smaller purchases to unlock the credit. Buy Now at Amazon
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get this 300T Thickened Automotive Glass Sunshade for $6.38. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this glass sunshade. It's made from 300T Oxford cloth rather than the older titanium silver coating design, and folds down with a memory steel ring for storage in the included bag. Buy Now at Amazon
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