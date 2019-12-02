Open Offer in New Tab
Northern Tool · 31 mins ago
Milwaukee Tools M18 2691-22 18V li-ion drill/driver cordless combo kit w/ 2 batteries
$149 w/ $20 Northern Tool Gift Card
free shipping

Thanks to the gift card, that's the best price we could find by $70 and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Northern Tool

  • Apply code "268741" to bag the gift card.
  • includes a 1/2" drill driver, 1/4" hex impact driver, two 18-volt Li-ion batteries, charger, and carrying case
  • Model: 2691-22
