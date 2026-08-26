This Martin Sweetwater Select 28 Style Herringbone 000 is $200 off, bringing it down from $4,199.99 to $3,999.99. It comes with an Adirondack spruce top, East Indian rosewood back and sides, and an ebony fingerboard with abalone inlays. The guitar also includes a hard case, free shipping, and Sweetwater's free 2-year warranty. Shipping is free. This deal ends October 4. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Adirondack spruce top with GE scalloped Adirondack spruce X-bracing
- East Indian rosewood back and sides
- Select hardwood neck with a Modified V profile
- Ebony fingerboard with abalone long diamond and square inlays
- 1.6875" nut width
- Ebony bridge with a long-saddle design and herringbone trim
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Expires 10/4/2026
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Woot's Musical Instruments & Accessories sale covers a wide mix of gear, from a Shure Rycote Shoe Mount at $12 to a Soundcraft MSB-32R 32-channel mixer at $1,500. Guitars, amps, keyboards, drums, and pro audio equipment from brands like Fender, Yamaha, JBL, and Shure are all included, with discounts ranging up to 88% off the reference price. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Sweetwater's Labor Day Sale spans thousands of products across guitars, drums, keyboards, studio gear, live sound, and cameras. Deals include the pictured DW 5-piece drum shell pack at $2,000 off its regular price of $7,799, and an RCF EVOX JMix8 portable PA system at $1,099, down from $1,499. Discounts range from small accessories under $25 up to premium gear well over $1,000, covering nearly every category of music and audio equipment. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Covers guitars, amps, drums, and percussion
- Includes studio and recording gear, microphones, and wireless systems
- Spans keyboards, synths, and band and orchestra instruments
- Includes live sound, lighting, and DJ equipment
- Cameras, video gear, and home audio and electronics included
Guitar Center's Fender Sale spans electric guitars, bass guitars, amplifiers, and pro audio gear from Fender along with related brands like Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, and EVH. We've pictured the Fender Player II Telecaster Electric Guitar for $765 (485 off). Both new and used gear are available, with financing options offered on many instruments. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 26. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Covers guitars, bass, amplifiers, effects, and pro audio gear
- Includes brands like Fender, Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, Charvel, and EVH
- Fender Player II Stratocaster HSS electric guitar priced at $791.99
- Squier Sonic Stratocaster limited-edition electric guitar pack priced at $332.99
- Both new and used instruments included
- Financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
This D'Angelico Premier Tammany is $279.99, down from its regular price of $479.99 at Sweetwater. It pairs a solid Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and includes an onboard preamp with a built-in tuner and 2-band EQ for plugging in on stage. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- OM-style body with solid Sitka spruce top
- Laminate mahogany back and sides
- Slim C-shape mahogany neck with 20 medium jumbo frets
- Ovangkol fingerboard
- Onboard D'Angelico preamp with built-in tuner and 2-band EQ
- Dovetail neck joint and scalloped top bracing
The Electro-Voice Evolve 30M is $200 off at Sweetwater, bringing it down to $1,199 from its regular price of $1,399. This portable PA system packs a 10" subwoofer, six neodymium column drivers, and an 8-channel digital mixer with Bluetooth streaming into a 44-lb. package that breaks down into a backpack for easy transport. Sweetwater includes a free 2-year warranty with the purchase. Shipping is free. This deal ends October 20. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- 1,000-watt powered column PA system
- 10" low-frequency subwoofer driver
- 6 x 2.8" neodymium high-frequency drivers
- 8-channel onboard digital mixer w/ 3-band EQ
- Built-in Bluetooth streaming and QuickSmart mobile app control
- Weighs 44 lb. with collapsible, backpack-portable design
This Yamaha APX600 is $40 off, down from $369.99 at Sweetwater. It comes with a spruce top, rosewood fingerboard, and a built-in piezo pickup and tuner for plugging into an amp or PA. Sweetwater also includes a free 2-year warranty with the purchase. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Solid spruce top for resonant acoustic tone
- Nato neck w/ rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- System 65A preamp piezo pickup system for amplified sound
- Built-in onboard tuner
- Thinline cutaway body for comfortable playability
- Compatible w/ Yamaha's Player Port app for iOS and Android
This Mackie Thrash 212 loudspeaker is $60 off at Sweetwater, dropping it to $269.99 from its regular $329.99 price. It packs 1300 watts of power with a 12" woofer and titanium compression driver, plus a built-in thermal limiter for long sessions without overheating. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- 1300 watts of power output
- 12" woofer paired with a 1" titanium compression driver
- Class-D amplifier design
- Built-in thermal limiter to prevent overheating
- Dual XLR/TRS combo inputs
- Four built-in handles and a dual-angle monitor wedge for use as a floor monitor
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