This D'Angelico Premier Tammany is $279.99, down from its regular price of $479.99 at Sweetwater. It pairs a solid Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and includes an onboard preamp with a built-in tuner and 2-band EQ for plugging in on stage. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- OM-style body with solid Sitka spruce top
- Laminate mahogany back and sides
- Slim C-shape mahogany neck with 20 medium jumbo frets
- Ovangkol fingerboard
- Onboard D'Angelico preamp with built-in tuner and 2-band EQ
- Dovetail neck joint and scalloped top bracing
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Published 34 min ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Shop 12,000 deals from brands like Fender, Gibson, Yamaha, Roland, and more. Shipping is free. We've pictured the Jackson JS Series JS3 RR-B IV Limited-Edition Electric Bass Guitar for $277.99 ($92 low). Shop Now at Guitar Center
This PreSonus AudioBox 96 is $15 off its regular price of $95. It includes over $1,000 worth of bundled recording software, such as Studio One Artist and Ableton Live Lite, along with two Class-A mic preamps for studio-grade recording. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2-channel USB 2.0 audio interface
- 2 Class-A mic preamps and 2 instrument inputs
- Records and plays back up to 24-bit/96 kHz audio
- Includes MIDI input/output
- Bundled with Studio One Artist, Ableton Live Lite, and Studio Magic Plug-In suite
Guitar Center is offering 30% off teenage engineering gear with promo code "TE30", covering samplers, synthesizers, mixers, and the compact Pocket Operator lineup. Shoppers can find entry points like the Pocket Operator PO-12 at $59 alongside higher-end gear such as the OP-XY Portable Synthesizer at $2,299. Open-box units are also available on select models, including the OP-1 field synthesizer and TP-7 audio recorder, for additional savings. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Guitar Center
- Includes samplers, synthesizers, and portable audio recorders
- Pocket Operator series priced from $59 to $99
- OP-XY and OP-1 field portable synthesizers included
- TP-7 ultra-portable audio recorder and TX-6 field mixer included
- Open-box options available on select items
Sweetwater's Live Sound Sale covers PA systems, mixers, wireless microphones, and stage monitors from brands like JBL, QSC, PreSonus, and Lectrosonics. Deals range from budget items like a Samson Q7x microphone at $59.99 up to a Midas Heritage D digital mixer tour pack at $30,999, discounted $7,881 off its regular price. We've pictured the LD Systems Maui 44 G2 Column Speaker Array and Subwoofer System for $2,500 ($500 off). Free shipping and a 2-year warranty are included on qualifying purchases. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- PA systems, speakers, and subwoofers from brands like JBL, QSC, and LD Systems
- Live sound mixers and digital mixing consoles from PreSonus and Yamaha
- Wireless microphone systems and in-ear monitoring from Samson, Xvive, and Lectrosonics
- Stage boxes, power amplifiers, and stage monitors
- Microphones, mic stands, and cables included in the sale
This Yamaha APX600 is $40 off, down from $369.99 at Sweetwater. It comes with a spruce top, rosewood fingerboard, and a built-in piezo pickup and tuner for plugging into an amp or PA. Sweetwater also includes a free 2-year warranty with the purchase. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Solid spruce top for resonant acoustic tone
- Nato neck w/ rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- System 65A preamp piezo pickup system for amplified sound
- Built-in onboard tuner
- Thinline cutaway body for comfortable playability
- Compatible w/ Yamaha's Player Port app for iOS and Android
Buying the Orange Super Crush 100 head and matching 4x12 cabinet together brings the price to $1,299, down from $1,411.99 when purchased separately. You'd pay $99 more at Guitar Center. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- 100-watt solid-state amplifier head
- 2-channel JFET preamp with 4 stages of gain
- Passive 3-band EQ and CabSim speaker emulation
- Fully buffered effects loop and built-in reverb
- 240-watt, 16-ohm, 4x12" speaker cabinet
- Cabinet built with 18mm birch plywood and Voice of the World speakers
At Sweetwater, the Midas MR18 digital mixer is $799. It's the lowest price we found by $30. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- 18-channel digital mixer with onboard DSP and wireless control
- 16 Midas Pro microphone preamplifiers
- 40-bit floating-point digital encoding with 112dB of dynamic range
- Full 18-channel USB 2.0 audio interface for recording and playback
- 4 independent onboard effects processors with EQ and dynamics on all buses
- Integrated tri-mode Wi-Fi router with free iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Linux control apps
This Gretsch Jim Dandy Deltoluxe Parlor is $319.99 at Sweetwater. It's the best price we found by $30. It comes with a laminate top, back, and sides, an onboard soundhole pickup for stage and studio use, and vintage-style touches like open-gear tuning machines and nickel hardware. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Laminate wood top, back, and sides
- X-style bracing for enhanced resonance
- Nato neck with "C"-shape profile and dovetail joint
- 12" radius walnut fingerboard with 20 vintage-style frets
- Onboard Gretsch Deltoluxe soundhole pickup
- Nickel hardware with open-gear die-cast tuning machines
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