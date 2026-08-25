Sweetwater's Labor Day Sale spans thousands of products across guitars, drums, keyboards, studio gear, live sound, and cameras. Deals include the pictured DW 5-piece drum shell pack at $2,000 off its regular price of $7,799, and an RCF EVOX JMix8 portable PA system at $1,099, down from $1,499. Discounts range from small accessories under $25 up to premium gear well over $1,000, covering nearly every category of music and audio equipment. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Covers guitars, amps, drums, and percussion
- Includes studio and recording gear, microphones, and wireless systems
- Spans keyboards, synths, and band and orchestra instruments
- Includes live sound, lighting, and DJ equipment
- Cameras, video gear, and home audio and electronics included
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Woot's Musical Instruments & Accessories sale covers a wide mix of gear, from a Shure Rycote Shoe Mount at $12 to a Soundcraft MSB-32R 32-channel mixer at $1,500. Guitars, amps, keyboards, drums, and pro audio equipment from brands like Fender, Yamaha, JBL, and Shure are all included, with discounts ranging up to 88% off the reference price. This deal ends August 31. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Guitar Center's Fender Sale spans electric guitars, bass guitars, amplifiers, and pro audio gear from Fender along with related brands like Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, and EVH. We've pictured the Fender Player II Telecaster Electric Guitar for $765 (485 off). Both new and used gear are available, with financing options offered on many instruments. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 26. Buy Now at Guitar Center
- Covers guitars, bass, amplifiers, effects, and pro audio gear
- Includes brands like Fender, Squier, Jackson, Gretsch Guitars, Charvel, and EVH
- Fender Player II Stratocaster HSS electric guitar priced at $791.99
- Squier Sonic Stratocaster limited-edition electric guitar pack priced at $332.99
- Both new and used instruments included
- Financing available on select items
Musician's Friend is running its Labor Day Sale across guitars, drums, amps, and live sound gear, with markdowns like the DW 5-Piece Collectors shell pack at $3,500, down from $5,175. Accessories and cases over $99 get an extra 15% off with promo code "LABOR", and there are separate demo gear and B-stock sections offering further savings on previously played or manufacturer-certified equipment. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Covers electric and acoustic guitars, basses, amps, drums, and effects pedals
- Discounts on featured brands including Fender, Yamaha, Martin, Epiphone, and Jackson
- Separate demo gear and B-stock sections with additional markdowns
- Extra 15% off accessories and cases over $99 with code LABOR
- Live sound gear from Harbinger and QSC included in the discounts
Musician's Friend is discounting demo gear across guitars, drums, keyboards, and studio equipment, with savings reaching up to $750. We've pictured the Epiphone Firebird Electric Guitar for $699 ($100 off). Shipping is free. Shop Now at Musician's Friend
- Demo units across guitars, drums, keyboards, and pro audio gear
- 659 items included in the sale
- Discounts range from $5 to $750 off individual items
- Brands include Gibson, Fender, Martin, Epiphone, PRS, DW, and Yamaha
- Some items offer an additional discount applied in cart
- Monthly financing available on select items
This D'Angelico Premier Tammany is $279.99, down from its regular price of $479.99 at Sweetwater. It pairs a solid Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and includes an onboard preamp with a built-in tuner and 2-band EQ for plugging in on stage. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- OM-style body with solid Sitka spruce top
- Laminate mahogany back and sides
- Slim C-shape mahogany neck with 20 medium jumbo frets
- Ovangkol fingerboard
- Onboard D'Angelico preamp with built-in tuner and 2-band EQ
- Dovetail neck joint and scalloped top bracing
This Yamaha APX600 is $40 off, down from $369.99 at Sweetwater. It comes with a spruce top, rosewood fingerboard, and a built-in piezo pickup and tuner for plugging into an amp or PA. Sweetwater also includes a free 2-year warranty with the purchase. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Solid spruce top for resonant acoustic tone
- Nato neck w/ rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- System 65A preamp piezo pickup system for amplified sound
- Built-in onboard tuner
- Thinline cutaway body for comfortable playability
- Compatible w/ Yamaha's Player Port app for iOS and Android
This Sennheiser e 825-S is $9 off Sweetwater's regular price of $89. It includes a silent on/off switch for muting between uses, along with a rugged metal housing designed to minimize handling noise. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Cardioid polar pattern reduces stage feedback and off-axis sound
- 80Hz-15kHz frequency response
- Silent on/off switch mutes the channel discreetly
- Rugged metal housing with internal damping reduces handling noise
- Hum-canceling coil rejects RFI interference
- Includes a mic clip and travel pouch
At Sweetwater, the Midas MR18 digital mixer is $799. It's the lowest price we found by $30. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- 18-channel digital mixer with onboard DSP and wireless control
- 16 Midas Pro microphone preamplifiers
- 40-bit floating-point digital encoding with 112dB of dynamic range
- Full 18-channel USB 2.0 audio interface for recording and playback
- 4 independent onboard effects processors with EQ and dynamics on all buses
- Integrated tri-mode Wi-Fi router with free iOS, Android, Mac, Windows, and Linux control apps
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