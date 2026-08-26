The Electro-Voice Evolve 30M is $200 off at Sweetwater, bringing it down to $1,199 from its regular price of $1,399. This portable PA system packs a 10" subwoofer, six neodymium column drivers, and an 8-channel digital mixer with Bluetooth streaming into a 44-lb. package that breaks down into a backpack for easy transport. Sweetwater includes a free 2-year warranty with the purchase. Shipping is free. This deal ends October 20. Buy Now at Sweetwater