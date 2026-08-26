Sweetwater's Labor Day Sale spans thousands of products across guitars, drums, keyboards, studio gear, live sound, and cameras. Deals include the pictured DW 5-piece drum shell pack at $2,000 off its regular price of $7,799, and an RCF EVOX JMix8 portable PA system at $1,099, down from $1,499. Discounts range from small accessories under $25 up to premium gear well over $1,000, covering nearly every category of music and audio equipment. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Sweetwater