This Mackie Thrash 212 loudspeaker is $60 off at Sweetwater, dropping it to $269.99 from its regular $329.99 price. It packs 1300 watts of power with a 12" woofer and titanium compression driver, plus a built-in thermal limiter for long sessions without overheating. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- 1300 watts of power output
- 12" woofer paired with a 1" titanium compression driver
- Class-D amplifier design
- Built-in thermal limiter to prevent overheating
- Dual XLR/TRS combo inputs
- Four built-in handles and a dual-angle monitor wedge for use as a floor monitor
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Expires 9/1/2026
Published 5 min ago
eBay's Bose outlet features certified refurbished headphones, earbuds, speakers, and soundbars at up to 50% off. The Bose QuietComfort Ultra Noise Cancelling Headphones are $249, down from $449, while the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Headphones are $199, down from $359. All items ship free and come backed by the certified refurbished program direct from the brand. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Bose outlet sale covers headphones, earbuds, soundbars, and portable speakers. Even better, use promo code "BRANDS20" to get an extra 20% off your order. A 2-year Allstate warranty is included with each refurb. Deal ends August 16. Shop Now at eBay
This Klipsch The Three Plus speaker is $199.99 at Amazon. Shipping is free. That's a $175 low and its best price in years. Buy Now at Amazon
- 2.1 stereo system with dual 2.25" full-range drivers and a 5.25" woofer
- Includes Phono/RCA inputs for connecting a turntable
- Bluetooth 5.3 wireless streaming with up to 40 ft. of range
- USB-C port for device playback and reverse charging
- Broadcast Mode links 10+ speakers for multi-room sound
Best Buy has discounts on several Sonos speakers and soundbars. We've pictured the Arc Ultra soundbar at $899 (pictured, $200 off). My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
- Includes soundbars, subwoofers, and smart speakers
- Sonos Arc Ultra soundbar with Dolby Atmos support
- Sonos Sub 4 wireless subwoofer
- Sonos Era 300 smart speaker with spatial audio
- Sonos Beam (Gen 2) soundbar with Dolby Atmos support
Sweetwater's Labor Day Sale spans thousands of products across guitars, drums, keyboards, studio gear, live sound, and cameras. Deals include the pictured DW 5-piece drum shell pack at $2,000 off its regular price of $7,799, and an RCF EVOX JMix8 portable PA system at $1,099, down from $1,499. Discounts range from small accessories under $25 up to premium gear well over $1,000, covering nearly every category of music and audio equipment. Shipping is free. Shop Now at Sweetwater
- Covers guitars, amps, drums, and percussion
- Includes studio and recording gear, microphones, and wireless systems
- Spans keyboards, synths, and band and orchestra instruments
- Includes live sound, lighting, and DJ equipment
- Cameras, video gear, and home audio and electronics included
This D'Angelico Premier Tammany is $279.99, down from its regular price of $479.99 at Sweetwater. It pairs a solid Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and includes an onboard preamp with a built-in tuner and 2-band EQ for plugging in on stage. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- OM-style body with solid Sitka spruce top
- Laminate mahogany back and sides
- Slim C-shape mahogany neck with 20 medium jumbo frets
- Ovangkol fingerboard
- Onboard D'Angelico preamp with built-in tuner and 2-band EQ
- Dovetail neck joint and scalloped top bracing
This Yamaha APX600 is $40 off, down from $369.99 at Sweetwater. It comes with a spruce top, rosewood fingerboard, and a built-in piezo pickup and tuner for plugging into an amp or PA. Sweetwater also includes a free 2-year warranty with the purchase. Shipping is free. This deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Solid spruce top for resonant acoustic tone
- Nato neck w/ rosewood fingerboard and bridge
- System 65A preamp piezo pickup system for amplified sound
- Built-in onboard tuner
- Thinline cutaway body for comfortable playability
- Compatible w/ Yamaha's Player Port app for iOS and Android
This Sennheiser e 825-S is $9 off Sweetwater's regular price of $89. It includes a silent on/off switch for muting between uses, along with a rugged metal housing designed to minimize handling noise. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Sweetwater
- Cardioid polar pattern reduces stage feedback and off-axis sound
- 80Hz-15kHz frequency response
- Silent on/off switch mutes the channel discreetly
- Rugged metal housing with internal damping reduces handling noise
- Hum-canceling coil rejects RFI interference
- Includes a mic clip and travel pouch
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