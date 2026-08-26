Walmart offers the Mainstays Resort Sling Fabric Beach Chair 2-Pack for $50.56. That's a $28 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
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This set of two VINGLI Adirondack chairs is $89.99, down from $166.65 at Target. The solid fir wood frames fold flat in one step for easy storage, and the weather-resistant finish skips the need for painting or staining. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Target
- Set of 2 folding Adirondack chairs
- Solid fir wood frame construction
- 1-step folding design for storage and portability
- Spacious seat with high back support and wide armrests
- Weather-resistant finish requires no painting or staining
- Each chair measures 34.3"D x 28.5"W x 34.3"H
At Amazon, get this Rattan Porch Swing for $61. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this porch swing. It comes with both a seat and back cushion included and supports up to 400 lbs., with a rattan-wrapped metal frame that can be hung using one point, two points, or a stand. Buy Now at Amazon
- Supports 1, 2, or stand-mounted hanging setups
- Includes seat and back cushions with zippered polyester covers
- Woven PE rattan over a rustproof metal frame
- Holds up to 400 lbs.
- Measures 24.5" deep x 30.5" wide x 15" high
Currently priced at $48, which is exactly half off the $96 list price. It's in Navy at this price. Buy Now at Walmart
Update: The price has changed to $87.77 since this was originally published.
At Walmart, get this Costway Glider Chair 2-Pack for $87. It's the best price we could find by $28. Each steel-frame glider seats up to 330 lb. and includes armrests with a breathable, tear-resistant fabric seat. Buy Now at Walmart
- Set includes two single glider chairs
- Steel frame construction w/ fabric seating
- Chair dimensions are 23" x 27.5" x 37" (L x W x H)
- Seat height of 17" and armrest height of 24.5"
- Four bottom pads help prevent slipping and protect flooring
- Each chair supports up to 330 lb.
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Restored Laptops sale covers a wide range of refurbished machines, from an $54 HP Chromebook to a $1,045 Dell Pro 16 Plus with a Ryzen AI processor. Several Apple MacBook Air and MacBook Pro models are included, such as a restored 13.3" MacBook Air at $349, down from $559. Business laptops from Dell Latitude and Lenovo ThinkPad lines are also represented at prices mostly under $300. Check individual pages for warranty information. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Levi Strauss Signature Men's Original Straight Fit Jeans in Gothic for $13.49. That's a savings of half off the list price. Shipping is free with orders of $35 or more; pickup may also be available. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart's Electronics Flash Deals cover a wide mix of categories, from the Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus starting at $561.55 to a 15.6" Windows 11 laptop at $339.99, down from $619.99. TV wall mounts, gaming monitors, printer ink, and charging accessories round out the sale, with savings reaching into the hundreds of dollars on select items. Shop Now at Walmart
- Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus 256GB unlocked smartphone from $561.55
- TV wall mounts for screens ranging from 23" to 95"
- 15.6" laptops with 8GB to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB SSD storage
- 24" curved gaming monitor with a 165Hz/180Hz refresh rate
- Portable chargers, printer ink cartridges, and USB-C cables
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